City Dance series in San Jose offers crash course in K-Pop choreography

SAN JOSE, Calif (KGO) --If you haven't heard about the frenzy behind Korean Pop music, or K-Pop, chances are you will soon.
Thursday night, fans of the musical genre met in Downtown San Jose for a crash course in K-Pop choreography. The crowd of a couple dozen at Plaza de Cesar Chavez also included those unfamiliar with the music.
The event was all part of the City Dance San Jose 2018 series, which offers free dance lessons over the course of eight weeks. Each dance class explores a new music genre.
Popping up this week was K-Pop.
"K-Pop is really hot right now. K-Pop is poppin'," Kerry Adams Hapner told ABC7 News.
Adams Hapner is the city's director of Cultural Affairs. She says, "It's kind of like Korean break-dancing if you will."
The dance moves and music brought out the self-proclaimed BTS Army by the thousands last week to Oakland's Oracle Arena.
Sky7 was overhead as fans lined up days in advance to get a good spot in front of the sold out stage.
"Dude, I get crazy whenever I hear their songs. I get like, shook," 11-year-old Aerial Evans said. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, BTS! I gotta dance!"
Even though the music is in a different language, Evans and her friends say the genre speaks to them.
On Thursday, every eight-count was taught my KPOP-Up San Francisco's Patrick Santos. The dance instructor says he also goes by the name, "Cash Monet."
Santos says he never would've guessed BTS and Korean pop music would find any glory here in the Bay Area.
"In 2014, when I was some kid, I would never have thought a K-Pop idol would be anywhere near the states," he told ABC7 News.
From the Bay Area to the East Coast, the BTS Army is getting ready to storm New York after learning the K-Pop sensation will be performing live on "Good Morning America" next week.
This proves Santos' point that K-Pop is now everywhere. Fans say it's also for everyone.
Many credit K-Pop's growing popularity to YouTube. Videos of the upbeat music and dance moves are easily accessible for anyone with internet access.
"Oh my God, I didn't even know what to expect. This met more than my expectations," Becky Smith said.
Smith brought her two young daughters to the City Dance K-Pop dance lesson on Thursday.
"They're so happy. They're dancing. They're just going wild, meeting friends, talking to people. It's wonderful," she said.
Cultural Affairs director, Kerry Adams Hapner says there are two more dance classes in the City Dance San Jose 2018 series.
Classes are held every Thursday.
