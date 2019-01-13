'Come From Away' tells true story of what happened after the Twin Towers fell on 9/11

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, powerful stories moved us. Broadway's Come From Away tells the true story of what happened after the Twin Towers fell, when 7,000 stranded airplane passengers landed in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein with Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley, this inspiring production combines a thrilling storyline with a breathtaking musical score that will transport you back to 2001. Don't miss your chance to witness this tear-jerking tale!
Dates:
Jan. 8 - Feb. 3, 2019
Address:
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor Street at Market & 6th Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Visit SHN for more information.