Comedian and actor Jerry Stiller is dead at age 92

Ben Stiller poses with his mother Anne Meara, his wife Christine Taylor and his father Jerry Stiller at at Cipriani's 42nd Street on Nov. 12, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Comedian and actor Jerry Stiller is dead at age 92, his son Ben Stiller announced in a tweet early Monday.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," said Ben Stiller. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
