'I love the Bay!': Comedian Jo Koy sells out both nights at San Francisco's Chase Center

"I love the bay, all day, it starts today, the Chase Center, let's go!" said stand-up comic Jo Koy.
The 48-year old's latest album ended 2019 at number one the Billboard Comedy Charts, and he's now on the cover of San Francisco Magazine.
Koy says he never dreamed of playing a venue the size of Chase Center, something he saw his idol Eddie Murphy do years ago.
"I remember just sitting in those seats and looking up at the balcony and looking up at the peole sitting way up by the roof, and I really couldn't believe there was that many people there to see comedy. I didn't think that was possible. Never did I think I'd be here in that situation," explained Koy.
RELATED: Chase Center: Golden State Warriors' ribbon cutting marks new beginning for sports, entertainment in San Francisco's Mission Bay
Jo Koy's no overnight sensation, he's been grinding it out on the comedy circuit for 30 years, he has one word to describe his recent success "crazy!"