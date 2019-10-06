Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Rip Taylor, confetti-throwing staple of 1970s game shows, dies at 84

Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Rip Taylor, known for being an exuberant celebrity guest on shows like "Hollywood Squares" and "The Gong Show," has died at age 84, a representative has confirmed.

Charles Elmer Taylor had a long career in show business, dating back to appearances on the Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. He was a guest star on countless TV shows, but perhaps is best remembered for entertaining and outrageous appearances on TV game shows and talk shows in the 1970s.





He was known for showering himself and his audience with confetti, pulling up his bright toupee and delivering ridiculous one-liners.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
3 arrested in connection with shooting after high school football game in Richmond
Curry talks about Warriors first game in Chase Center arena
Josh Jacobs rallies Raiders past Bears 24-21
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Fleet Week 2019: How the Blue Angels first took flight
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Show More
Man arrested for sexual assault in Dublin, police say
Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
Video stream may have exposed cheater at California casino
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
San Francisco EMT joins dance party in street
More TOP STORIES News