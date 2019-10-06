Comedian Rip Taylor, confetti-throwing staple of 1970s game shows, dies at 84

Charles Elmer Taylor had a long career in show business, dating back to appearances on the Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. He was a guest star on countless TV shows, but perhaps is best remembered for entertaining and outrageous appearances on TV game shows and talk shows in the 1970s.
#BreakingNews - Comedian Rip Taylor died today at the age of 84.— George Pennacchio (@abc7george) October 6, 2019
He loved showering audiences with confetti & pulling up his toupee. Taylor spent much of his career on TV, making us laugh! He also hosted the old game show, “The $1.98 Beauty Pageant.” May he R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/348kKIvQjf
Rest n Peace Mr. Taylor. Loved you, grew up watching you. Thank you for all the laughter you brought me. 🙏🏾 Rip Taylor Dead: Flamboyant Comic, Host of 'The $1.98 Beauty Show' Was 84 https://t.co/x99u23lBid— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 6, 2019
He was known for showering himself and his audience with confetti, pulling up his bright toupee and delivering ridiculous one-liners.
