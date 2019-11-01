Arts & Entertainment

Sammy Davis Jr. and Barack Obama come alive in studio through comedian Tommy Davidson

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Best known as one of the stars of the groundbreaking television shows, In Living Color, comedian Tommy Davidson is performing at Tommy T's this weekend. He gave a preview of what you might see on Midday Live.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscocomedycomedianevents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immersive Experience: Kincade Fire in photos
WATCH LIVE: Officials update 4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Little girl shot in chest while trick-or-treating
Show More
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
More TOP STORIES News