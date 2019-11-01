SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Best known as one of the stars of the groundbreaking television shows, In Living Color, comedian Tommy Davidson is performing at Tommy T's this weekend. He gave a preview of what you might see on Midday Live.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Sammy Davis Jr. and Barack Obama come alive in studio through comedian Tommy Davidson
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News