Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Nato Green, who helped save Punch Line comedy club in SF, chats with 'Midday Live'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A comedian who helped save a beloved San Francisco comedy club joined the set of ABC7's 'Midday Live.'

Nato Green teamed up with Dave Chappelle and San Francisco city leaders back in May to make a public plea to keep Punch Line at its current location in the Financial District.

The outcome? It worked!

RELATED: Actor John Travolta talks about new movie on ABC7's 'Midday Live'

So, now they have a show this week to celebrate.

Nato Green sat down with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze to talk more about this, and what happened behind the scenes.

You can see the full interview in the video posted above.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscofinancial districtcomedyactorbuzzworthycomedianbay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
AccuWeather Forecast: Wet weather has ended
Big rig crash, fuel spill causes traffic nightmare on NB I-680
Last field change-over at Oakland Coliseum?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island
13-month-old baby found dead in Santa Rosa home, police say drugs involved
Show More
President Trump expected in Bay Area tomorrow
Christie Brinkley breaks arm, daughter steps in on 'DWTS'
Body found in SJ building burned in possible arson fire, source says
Stephen Curry hosts charity golf tournament in SF
Oracle's 'OpenWorld' conference kicks off in SF
More TOP STORIES News