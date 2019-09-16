Comedian Nato Green, who helped save Punch Line comedy club in SF, chats with 'Midday Live'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A comedian who helped save a beloved San Francisco comedy club joined the set of ABC7's 'Midday Live.'
Nato Green teamed up with Dave Chappelle and San Francisco city leaders back in May to make a public plea to keep Punch Line at its current location in the Financial District.
The outcome? It worked!
So, now they have a show this week to celebrate.
Nato Green sat down with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze to talk more about this, and what happened behind the scenes.
You can see the full interview in the video posted above.
