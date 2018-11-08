Comedy, carnivals and cider: 5 ways to make the most of your week in San Francisco

Cheaper Than Therapy Stand-up Comedy

Looking to mix things up this week? From a stand-up comedy show to a Diwali dance party to a cider festival, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Cheaper Than Therapy offers stand-up shows every Thursday-Sunday evening, with five to six experienced comedians and occasionally a drop-in guest. Arrive early for drink specials at the bar, which start at 7pm. (The event is only for those 18+, so leave the kids at home.)Tickets to the show frequently sell out online -- only a few currently remain for Friday's show -- so be sure to book in advance, as they aren't sold at the door.Friday, November 9, 8-9:30 p.m.Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St.$20Crescent Heights and San Francisco events organizing firm Non Plus Ultra are sponsoring a free kids' carnival on Saturday afternoon, with bounce houses, bicycle carousels, face painting, an arts and crafts station and live music from The Black Pack.Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, dumplings, poke, shaved ice and classic carnival fare. Strollers, wheelchairs and service dogs are welcome.Saturday, November 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.SVN West, 10 S. Van Ness Ave.FreeIn honor of Diwali, the SoMa StrEat Food Park is hosting a street party with all-you-can-drink Indian beer and sangria, food from Indian and South Asian vendors and "naan-stop Bhangra beats." It's for all ages, and dogs are welcome.Saturday, November 10, 5-9 p.m.SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St.Free (kids 10 & under); $5 (general admission); $30 (all-you-can-drink Indian beer and sangria)Mid-2000s indie rock band Film School has reunited to release "Bright to Death," its first full-length album since 2010. Its lineup has returned to the band's four original members: Greg Bertens, Jason Ruck, Justin Labo and Nyles Lannon.Saturday, November 10, 8 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 6 a.m.Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St.$15 (General Admission)Angry Orchard is organizing a Fall Cider Festival on Sunday, with 15 vendors and unlimited pours of over 30 apple, pear, pomegranate and cranberry hard ciders. There will also be food trucks on hand selling their wares, with an emphasis on fall flavors like butternut squash empanadas, apple pie, and pumpkin spice ice cream.The Rob Bayne Band will provide live music, and there will be a fire pit and games. Prospective attendees should note that dogs are welcome in the paved areas of Spark Social, but not on the lawn itself.Sunday, November 11, 12-4 p.m.The Lawn at Spark Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Blvd. NorthFree (kids 10 and under); $5 (general admission); $41 (unlimited cider tasting).