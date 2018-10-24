ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Conservatory of Flowers to debut new 'Night Bloom' program this winter

Photo: SF Conservatory of Flowers

By Hoodline
Starting December 2, the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers (100 JFK Drive) is breaking into the nightlife business with both feet.

Night Bloom, a five-week course of nightly after-dark special events, will transform the 139-year-old grand dame of Golden Gate Park with a set of six light and sound installations by the audiovisual consortium Lightswitch.

Running through January 6, on select nights from 5-11 p.m., the ticketed series is a place "where cotton candy sunsets are abundant, rare and unusual flowers blossom in the moonlight, and fireflies come out to play," according to Conservatory spokesperson Maryam Nabi.

With interactive displays designed to showcase the Conservatory's botanical offerings, Night Bloom will include glowing ponds, palm-and-prism installations, and a firefly jungle, for example.

Night Bloom isn't the Conservatory's first foray into tripped-out, psychedelic shows--recall the ongoing installation from last year for the Summer of Love festivities.

But it is the first such installation to provide an ongoing way to play inside the greenhouse after dark.

A limited number of tickets are available for sale now: $27 per adult, $20 per member and children are free. Tickets for a preview night, November 30, are $50 and include a free drink.
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
