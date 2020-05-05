Coronavirus California

Drive-in movie theaters reopen in Bay Area with new rules amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Movie theaters are still closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic,but some Bay Area drive-in theaters are reopening.

Unlike traditional movie theaters where moviegoers sit next to one another under an auditorium, drive-in theaters provide an isolated experience perfect for enjoying a movie from the comfort of your vehicle, especially in a time of pandemic when it's crucial to keep your distance.

"So you know it's something fun poor kids haven't been out of the house in two months so," says Serina Frost who brought her kids to the show on Tuesday night to see Trolls and Onward.



Tuesday night's show marked the second night back open for the West Wind Solano Drive-In in Concord. Tuesday is also "Family Night," which means to cheapest day to go.

There are some new rules and the playground is closed, but kids we talked with are focused on other things, "popcorn, some drinks, and some candy."

But don't expect to get any of that at the snack bar. It's also closed due to the new rules but Tuesday most people came prepared.

West Wind Drive-In Theaters announced on its website that they are reopening not just this Concord location, but all 4 of their theaters across California.

The San Jose, Concord, Sacramento and Glendale theaters to reopen come with "strict" rules the company said on their Facebook page.

"We are open but with STRICT rules!!" the post on May 5 read. "If you're sick STAY HOME!"

Here are West Wind Drive-in Theaters' new rules listed from their website:

  • People must stay in their cars at all times except to visit the restroom.


  • You must wear a face covering when leaving your car for any reason.


  • You may not park your vehicle within 10 feet of another vehicle.


  • Limited number of people in the restroom at a time except adult with child.


  • Customers who do not follow these rules will be asked to leave.


    New to drive-in movies? The company posted on Facebook a couple of tips for a great experience.


    You can view movie times and showings on West Wind Drive-in's website here.

    Prices vary by location, but General Admission is $8.25, $1.75 per youth ages 5 to 11 years old and children under 4 are free, the company says.

    West Wind Solano Drive-in is located in Concord on 1611 Solano Way, and the West Wind Capitol Drive-in in San Jose is located on 3630 Hillcap Ave.

