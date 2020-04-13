Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1 million to help first responders in New York, Los Angeles

By Eyewitness News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY -- Ryan Seacrest is donating $1 million to help first responders fight the coronavirus pandemic in New York City and Los Angeles.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host is joining a litany of celebrities giving back during the crisis, with 75% of his donation going to feed and house FDNY members for the next six weeks through the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting remotely for several weeks to practice social distancing.
