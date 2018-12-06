SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Call it a Christmas conundrum: to play or not to play Baby it's Cold Outside? Since our story Monday about a local radio station, following the lead of stations around the country to stop playing it, the feedback has been fast-- and in some cases furious.
"You came by and did an interview and the next thing you know after the story broke on your station it went viral" says Brian Figula, program director for 96.5 KOIT.
After a radio station in Cleveland made the decision to take the song off their playlist, KOIT, a station known for playing non-stop Christmas music during the season, decided to follow suit.
"We received more complaints on the song than any other song ever played in the history of the radio station." Says Figula.
In this age of #MeToo, some likened the song's lyrics to date rape, referring to lyrics where a woman isn't allowed to leave a man's company.
After our story aired, 96.5 was bombarded by national and international attention. Even the Daily Mail in England wrote several stories about the station and other station's decision to pull the song. Along with it, thousands of listeners chimed in on Facebook, Twitter and other social media, making their voices head: they want the song back.
"We didn't have any idea it was going to turn into this kind of chaos!" says Figula. "Typically when we remove a song we don't advertise it. This time we advertised basically that we were going to remove the song and that's when the comments came in."
Dr. Tok Thompson, an anthropology and communication professor at USC says there's a reason why people take holiday music very seriously.
"Especially with Christmas, people want to feel that Christmas is timeless and part of what makes traditions so meaningful for people is that they have a connection with the past. I think a lot of people
96.5 posted a poll, asking listeners to vote shortly after our initial story aired. So far-nearly 10-thousand people have responded and a whopping 91-percent of you say bring the song back.
Figula wants everyone to know-- they are listening.
"If the listeners decide they want to hear that song on 96.5 KOIT you're going to hear the song Monday morning at 7:30".
Here are the complete lyrics written by Frank Loesser in 1944:
(I really can't stay) But, baby, it's cold outside
(I've got to go away) But, baby, it's cold outside
(This evening has been) Been hoping that you'd drop in
(So very nice) I'll hold your hands they're just like ice
(My mother will start to worry) Beautiful, what's your hurry
(My father will be pacing the floor) Listen to the fireplace roar
(So really I'd better scurry) Beautiful, please don't hurry
(Well, maybe just half a drink more) Put some records on while I pour
(The neighbors might think) Baby, it's bad out there
(Say what's in this drink) No cabs to be had out there
(I wish I knew how) Your eyes are like starlight now
(To break this spell) I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell
(I ought to say no, no, no, sir) Mind if I move in closer
(At least I'm gonna say that I tried) What's the sense of hurting my pride
(I really can't stay) Baby, don't hold doubt
Baby, it's cold outside
(I simply must go) Baby, it's cold outside
(The answer is no) Baby, it's cold outside
(The welcome has been) How lucky that you dropped in
(So nice and warm) Look out the window at the storm
(My sister will be suspicious) Gosh your lips look delicious
(My brother will be there at the door) Waves upon a tropical shore
(My maiden aunt's mind is vicious) Gosh your lips are delicious
(But maybe just a cigarette more) Never such a blizzard before
(I got to get home) But, baby, you'd freeze out there
(Say lend me a coat) It's up to your knees out there
(You've really been grand) I thrill when you touch my hand
(But don't you see) How can you do this thing to me
(There's bound to be talk tomorrow) Think of my life long sorrow
(At least there will be plenty implied) If you caught pneumonia and died
(I really can't stay) Get over that old doubt
Baby, it's cold
Baby, it's cold outside