Country's female legends kick off 2019 CMA Awards

😍 What better way to kick off the #CMAawards tonight than honoring legendary women in Country Music?! Turn on @ABCNetwork now as we continue with one-of-a-kind collaborations & much more! pic.twitter.com/RArJ5nuJPS — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Female acts may be scarce on contemporary country radio and the country charts, but they brought girl power to the 2019 Country Music Association with a resilient performance featuring top women from the genre, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood to Reba McEntire.The three acts, who are hosting Wednesday's show together, were joined by Tanya Tucker, Terri Clark, Crystal Gayle, Sara Evans, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride and more, singing classic country songs across two stages.After the performance Parton asked, "What do you call three women hosting the CMAs?""Your lucky night," she screamed.McEntire added they joined forces to host the show and perform the opening number to inspire young women watching the awards show from their TV screens.The trio performed "Until the Day They Lay Me Down" to start the show, which opened with several other medleys by performers including Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and other members of the supergroup The Highwaywomen.