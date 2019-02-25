ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Crack the case with San Jose's top 5 escape game spots

Photo: Symbology Escape Rooms/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a suitable setting for your next fun group outing? Escape games, or escape rooms, have experienced a boom in popularity recently.

These real-life, interactive physical adventure games involve players solving a series of riddles and puzzles, using clues and hints provided in the environment, in order to accomplish a certain objective -- usually escaping the room or rooms of the game within a set time limit.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around San Jose, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you want to test your wits and teamwork against the clock.

1. Omescape



photo: omescape/yelp

Topping the list is Omescape. Located at 625 Wool Creek Drive, Suite E in Fairgrounds, it's the highest rated escape game spot in San Jose, boasting five stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp for its unique and challenging scenarios.

2. PanIQ Escape Room



photo: bernice o./yelp

Next up is East San Jose's PanIQ Escape Room San Jose, situated at 2270 Quimby Road. With five stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for its high-quality production design and frequent Groupon deals.

3. Symbology Escape Rooms



photo: Symbology Escape Rooms/Yelp

Northside's Symbology Escape Rooms, located at 168 Jackson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews. Symbology is a good place for larger groups, with two rooms that can accommodate up to 10 players.

4. Totem Escape



photo: totem escape/Yelp
Totem Escape, also in Northside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 96 Yelp reviews for its immersive and detailed scenarios. Head over to 19 N. Second St., Suite 207 to see for yourself.

5. Beat The Lock Escape Room



photo: paul r./yelp

And over in the Rose Garden, check out Beat The Lock Escape Room, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape room at 2131 The Alameda, Suite A.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Jose
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Women-centric tech events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week
Oscar winner gives shout out to San Jose street in acceptance speech
Oscars 2019 come to a close
'Bachelor' Colton visits his final 4 women's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Brunt of storm slams North Bay
Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
183 stuck on Amtrak train since Sunday
House to vote on terminating Trump's national emergency declaration for border wall
Drivers question legitimacy of daily panhandlers in East San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
Show More
Silicon Valley property may become most expensive in Bay Area
Yosemite Park officials launch investigation into death of Cupertino woman
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Trial underway for case alleging weed killer caused Bay Area man's cancer
More News