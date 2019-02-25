Crack the case with San Jose's top 5 escape game spots

These real-life, interactive physical adventure games involve players solving a series of riddles and puzzles, using clues and hints provided in the environment, in order to accomplish a certain objective -- usually escaping the room or rooms of the game within a set time limit.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around San Jose, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you want to test your wits and teamwork against the clock.
1. Omescape
photo: omescape/yelp
Topping the list is Omescape. Located at 625 Wool Creek Drive, Suite E in Fairgrounds, it's the highest rated escape game spot in San Jose, boasting five stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp for its unique and challenging scenarios.
2. PanIQ Escape Room
photo: bernice o./yelp
Next up is East San Jose's PanIQ Escape Room San Jose, situated at 2270 Quimby Road. With five stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for its high-quality production design and frequent Groupon deals.
3. Symbology Escape Rooms
photo: Symbology Escape Rooms/Yelp
Northside's Symbology Escape Rooms, located at 168 Jackson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews. Symbology is a good place for larger groups, with two rooms that can accommodate up to 10 players.
4. Totem Escape
photo: totem escape/Yelp
Totem Escape, also in Northside, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 96 Yelp reviews for its immersive and detailed scenarios. Head over to 19 N. Second St., Suite 207 to see for yourself.
5. Beat The Lock Escape Room
photo: paul r./yelp
And over in the Rose Garden, check out Beat The Lock Escape Room, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp. You can find the escape room at 2131 The Alameda, Suite A.
