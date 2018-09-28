Crazy Funny Asians, Bloody Mary Festival and SF Music Day: 3 SF events for the weekend

Friday
Crazy Funny Asians (406 Clement St.)
If you're looking to kick the weekend off with a laugh, head on over to Neck of the Woods in the Inner Richmond for the Crazy Funny Asians comedy festival.
Inspired by the blockbuster movie Crazy Rich Asians, the weekend-long comedy fest features all-new sets from an array of Asian-American local comics.
The laugh fest starts with two Friday shows at 8 and 10 p.m., starring Janesh Rahlan (Cobbs Comedy Club) and PX Floro (San Jose Improv and opener for Aries Spears). Additional comics are reportedly joining the lineup, too.
Photo: Andrew D./Yelp
The event continues on Saturday with comics Jeen Yee (Cobbs Comedy Club), Vincent Chuang (Punchline), Kevin Wong (Cobbs Comedy Club) and Tessie Chua (SF Comedy Day).
"Let's celebrate the Bay's Asian-American culture and heritage with laughs," write the organizers.
Tickets are free with an Eventbrite RSVP, but cash donations are appreciated and there's a two-drink minimum. Without reservations, it's $10 at the door.
Saturday
The Bloody Mary Festival (934 Brannan St.)
A bloody mary with brunch is as American as apple pie. So, why not spend part of your weekend sampling ten different, innovated bloodies sourced from around the Bay at the Bloody Mary Festival?
Photo: The Bloody Mary Festival/Facebook
This event at SOMArts Cultural Center will feature concoctions from local establishments like St. Mary's Pub, Kitchen Story, Finnegans Wake, Cliff House, Pablito's Micheladas and more. The 21+ festival is sponsored by Crater Lake Spirits.
Also on hand: snacks and drink samples from Marlo's Bakeshop, Cypress Grove Cheese, Polar Seltzer, Kind Snacks, and Fusion Jerky, among others.
There's two sessions to choose from, morning and afternoon. In the morning session, VIP "Bloody Ballers" ($55) have access from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., with general admission ($45) from 11:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Prefer to come later on? Afternoon Bloody Ballers get in from 3-6 p.m., with general admission from 3:45-6 p.m.
More information and tickets are available on the festival website and Facebook event page.
Sunday
SF Music Day (401 Van Ness Ave.)
On Sunday, wind down from the weekend at the 11th annual SF Music Day festival. This year's theme is Colors of the Keyboard, "highlighting the wide range of expression possible on that instrument, from tango accordion, to improvised music, classical repertoire and electric organ."
Photo: Mandy D./Yelp
The War Memorial Auditorium will offer more than eight hours of music from 37 ensembles, including string quartets, jazz combos, chamber groups and more.
Admission is free, and the doors are open 8 a.m - 8 p.m. You can find more information about the performances, including a full schedule, here.