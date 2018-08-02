<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3872181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"My parents bought me books on film making, didn't expect me to go into the family business or be a doctor. My family catered my first short screening, my first movie "Titanic Prom," said Jon Chu, who grew up in his father's famous San Francisco restaurant, Chef Chu's. (KGO-TV)