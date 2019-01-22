Cuddle with a cat at one of these fun family events in San Jose this week

From fun with cats to an all-star hockey event, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Spend an Hour With the Cats at The Dancing Cat
First, kids can get in free ($5 for adults) for some feline-focused fun with this deal from The Dancing Cat. The living-room like space is home to a revolving door of formerly-homeless, now adoptable cats.
Humans are invited to meet friends for coffee (it's bring-your-own), tuck into a book or a laptop (there's WiFi) or just pet some cats.
When: Wednesday, January 23, 1 p.m.
Where: The Dancing Cat, 702 E. Julian St.
Price: Free - $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2019 NHL Fan Fair
Next, as part of the festivities around NHL's all-star game (coming to the SAP Center on January 26), fans are invited to this Fan Fair. Hockey fans of all ages can enjoy interactive games and attractions, test their hockey skills, check out trophy and memorabilia displays, and much more.
Check out the website for a schedule of events and special appearances.
When: Thursday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m.
Where: 150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose, CA 95109
Price: $17
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 61% Off Group Piano Classes
Finally, take this opportunity to get 64% off the usual price for group music lessons for your child at Melody Academy of Music. Designed for those who've never studied music before, teachers help youngsters aged four to six years how to enjoy singing, reading music or playing the piano.
Where: 1299 Water Lily Way, Southside
Price: $65 (64 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal