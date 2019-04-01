Rihanna, LeBron James, others react to shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Everyone from NBA superstars to A-list rappers is expressing condolences and grief on their various accounts.
Warriors' Stephen Curry tweeted about the shooting, right before tipoff of a game against the Hornets, before reports came out that Hussle had not survived.
God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019
LeBeon James also tweeted, but was more certain of the rapper's alleged death:
😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019
Drake, Rihanna, and countless others in the hip-hop community are responding with sadness, love, and respect.
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019
Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019
Open Wutang Family sends Love and Prayers to Nipsey and Family.— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 1, 2019
RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon.— John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019