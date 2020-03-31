Coronavirus California

Daly City siblings create adorable coronavirus rap while stuck at home

By and Alix Martichoux
DALY CITY, Calif. -- Two Daly City siblings, left with nothing but time on their hands as they shelter in place during the novel coronavirus outbreak, have made their musical debut with a COVID-19 inspired rap song.

18-year-old Ariel Chupo put together the beat and his 9-year-old sister Ellie dela Cruz voices the track.

From her moody, dimly lit "studio" she spits prescient rhymes like, "It feels like it's preventing me from chilling socially. It looks like the virus is taking over globally.

"Let me tell you a little something about what is happening, because I'm only 9 years old and my fourth grade year is damaging. We are only at the start of 2020 and already I can't get my Starbucks matcha venti."

We feel you, Ellie.

The siblings say they tag-teamed writing the lyrics. The two told KGO's Dion Lim they want to explore making more music in the future, but Ellie isn't a big fan of crowds. So for now, this quaint coronavirus set-up is perfect for their budding music careers. The siblings say they're working on releasing a song per week on YouTube as the shelter-in-place orders continue.

Watch the full rap video at the top of this story and tune into KGO at 4 p.m. for more from the musical duo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdaly cityrap musicviral videocoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A beatbox lesson in under 5 minutes
Coronavirus: Newsom announces initiative to help older Californians stay connected
Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions to shelter-in-place orders
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Drone video shows eerily empty streets in Oakland
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
Coronavirus; Your rights as a furloughed worker
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus updates: Santa Rosa USPS employee tests positive for COVID-19
Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions to shelter-in-place orders
Coronavirus; Your rights as a furloughed worker
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
Man shows love for pregnant wife from a distance amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
Show More
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
San Mateo prepares field hospital for COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus: Newsom announces initiative to help older Californians stay connected
EXCLUSIVE: Pacific Heights small business burglarized during COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News