Daly City's Francisco Martin vying for 'American Idol' title in tonight's finale

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're an 'American Idol' fan and you live in the Bay Area, chances are you've heard of Daly City's own Francisco Martin.

The 19-year-old is one of seven contestants in the singing competition looking to take home the winning title in Sunday night's season finale.

His much-acclaimed Mother's Day show performance last week was a tribute to his mother, a healthcare worker at Laguna Honda Hospital.

Francisco says she's always one to sacrifice herself for her family and for others, and that he would want no other woman in the world to be his mom.

From his first audition in Sun River, Ore. he was tabbed as a top ten talent and a potential winner by 'Idol' judge Luke Bryan.

Francisco's family and friends across the country have been cheering all season.

You may even notice his brother, Kiko, in some of the cheering videos shown on the show.

On Saturday, his family hosted a parade in Francisco's honor.



Kiko said he is so proud to see where his brother has ended up.

"When he was younger, he was more of the annoying little brother that you have," Kiko Martin said. "But, I'm such a proud brother for him. I know that he was an everyday kid, but seeing him on national TV, we're really proud of him and we really hope that he goes so far with his career."

The Filipino community wished the Daly City native luck and encouragment before the big night.




Fellow Bay Area native Grace Leer and Francisco have built a bond together while performing this season.

Leer fell just short of the top 7, but will tune in Sunday to cheer for her new friend.

Voting opens just after 5 p.m. Sunday, when the Top 5 contestants are announced during the East Coast broadcast of the show.

Francisco has made it to the Top 5 and you can vote here, download the ABC app or text '12' to 21523.

You can watch the 'American Idol' Finale on ABC7 Sunday starting at 8 p.m.

Good luck, Francisco! The Bay Area is rooting for you!
