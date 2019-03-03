ABC7's Dan Ashley's charity concert 'Rock the Casa' raises money for children in need

Arts & Entertainment

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a great night for a great cause in Walnut Creek Saturday tonight!

It was ABC7's very own Dan Ashley's Rock the Casa charity concert at the Lesher Center.

This is the fifth year Dan has held this event, which raises money for children in need.

It was a sold-out crowd with this year's Rock the Casa headliner, Patti LaBelle.

The beneficiaries are court-appointed special advocates, friends of Camp Concord, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys and Girls Club.




For more information on the event and these organizations, go to rockthecasa.org.
