Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Danny Aiello smiles while being photographed in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK -- Danny Aiello, known for his roles in the 1989 comedy-drama "Do the Right Thing" and 1987 rom-com "Moonstruck," had died after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed. He was 86 years old.

The Manhattan-born Aiello worked several odd jobs, including as a union president, before breaking into film in the early 1970s. The blue-collar character actor had roles in several movies, including "The Godfather Part II," "Harlem Nights" and "Dinner Rush."

"It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness. The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date," his publicist said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
