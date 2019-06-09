Arts & Entertainment

Darius Rucker raises over $2M for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

(AP)

Darius Rucker, the artist known for songs like "Wagon Wheel", and for his role as pianist in Hootie & the Blowfish, announced Thursday on Facebook that he has raised over $2 million for children's cancer research.

Rucker has reportedly been raising money for the last 10 years, ever since he visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



"10 years ago I visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and knew I wanted to do everything I could to help those kids and the amazing doctors who work tirelessly to find cures. Because of all of YOU, my friends, we've raised over 2 million dollars for them. Thank you for coming out to #DariusandFriends and see y'all next year," the Facebook post read.

The money raised surpassed the $2 million mark this week after a golf tournament and silent auction Tuesday morning, and the artist's annual "Darius and Friends" concert, which was held Monday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrenhospitalmusicu.s. & worldresearchcancerfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News