Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19, forcing cancellation of upcoming comedy shows

AUSTIN, Texas -- Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they'd be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb's with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
San Mateo Co. yoga studio ordered to close for indoor, mask-free classes
EDD delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands in CA
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Show More
COVID-19 live updates: SF to open first mass vaccine site today
No vaccine for Alameda Co. officers, deputies as crime surges
Thursday marks 1 year since COVID-19 was discovered in US
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News