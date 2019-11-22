Arts & Entertainment

David Giuntoli has 'A Million Little Things' to love about working on ABC drama

By
GLENDALE, Calif. -- Actor David Giuntoli plays the resident bad boy on ABC's "A Million Little Things." "Faithful husband" are two words you wouldn't use to describe him. In person, David is charming and funny and certainly interesting to interview. Although his alter ego has definitely had his share of uncomfortable moments.

"When I read the pilot, he was the most charming guy. He was great," said Giuntoli. "And then the last couple pages, I'm like, 'Oh my God, he philanders with his best friend's, who then kills himself, wife. How's he gonna be likeable?' Answer in short? He's not."

On screen, there has been plenty of drama.

"Watching Grace Park, who plays Katherine Saville, my wife on the show, is like watching "The Passion of the Christ." They make this woman suffer!" said Giuntoli.

But when it comes to what's behind-the-scenes... no drama at all!

"It's very hard to get a job when you're an actor. It's really rare to be on a show that you enjoy," said Giuntoli. "We all enjoy our show and I think we're all old enough to know that we're in a kind of a precious position."

"A Million Little Things" airs Thursday nights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Heartbroken siblings of BART stabbing victim speak out
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Fremont growth plans to be 'strategically urban' concern residents
Technology advances Fremont police services
1st storm of season pelts SoCal with hail
6 injured after car crashes into Dollar Tree store in Vallejo
Show More
What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART to find out
Storms could bring 2 to 3 feet of snow to Tahoe
Firefighters rescue newborn puppy from drainpipe
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Fremont school kids talk about diversity in classrooms
More TOP STORIES News