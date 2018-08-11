LIVE MUSIC

Day 2 of Outside Lands music festival wraps with Florence and the Machine

At Golden Gate Park 200,000 people took part in the 11th annual event offering eight stages of simultaneous live music across different genres. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Day two of Outside Lands, the three-day music festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, wrapped up with Saturday's headliner, Florence and the Machine.

ABC7 News was at Golden Gate Park earlier in the day, where some 200,000 people took part in the 11th annual event offering eight stages of simultaneous live music across different genres.

Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?

"Everybody's just out here to have a good time and enjoy three days and put everything aside in life, you know, not politics or anything like that," festival attendee Cole Buzdon said. "You just come out and have a good time and listen to good music."

Janet Jackson headlines the festival Sunday night.

Outside Lands 2018: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival in San Francisco

Six area schools have opened their parking lots for concert goers to park.

The funds go toward supporting San Francisco Unified School District programs.
