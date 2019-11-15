7 On Your Side

Deals and discounts on Disney+

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every review I have seen says Disney+ is a great deal at $6.99 a month. But what if you could get it even cheaper... maybe for free?

The front page of DisneyPlus.com explains the service and has a blue box that says, "Start Free Trial."

You can sign up and check out the service for free for 7 days. Spend some time with Disney+ and if you decide it is not for you, cancel your subscription and you won't pay a dime.

If you need more time to decide, head on over to Verizon. The wireless and internet giant is offering a free first year subscription to Disney+ to its customers who have unlimited wireless service or home internet from Verizon. If you have either, you just sign up no problem; if you don't you can switch to the services and then get the deal.

RELATED: Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows, original content

If you are in the market for a TV, LG is offering free Disney+ to those who purchase certain TV sets. Some get a year of service for free, others six months. You must buy the TV in a certain period, basically between now and early February. There are rules and paperwork, so be sure to read the fine print before buying.

And finally back to the Disney+ website. It says -- and most people understand -- that the service is $6.99 a month. It is... but if you sign up for a year you get two months for free, bringing your cost to less than $6 a month.

You can also bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN+. The total cost 12.99 a month: that is a five dollars a month savings.

Need more information? We have a guide to everything you need to know about Disney+ that explains it all.

Also, as a reminder, Disney is the parent company of KGO Television.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixartelevisiondisneymovie newslucasfilmmarveldisney+ streaming service7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FAIR insurance plans to offer comprehensive coverage, FDA warns Dollar Tree over imported over-the-counter drugs, and more
Closer look at the iPhone's iOS update
SF family hires quinceanera photographer, never gets photos
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Google to offer consumer checking accounts, the stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Tiffany Li found not guilty
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 1 of 2 teens killed by classmate
Baby born on side of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
Protesters play Blasey Ford testimony outside Kavanaugh speech
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California: LIVE
Show More
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more
Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian swim to safety
More TOP STORIES News