Deals and discounts on Disney+

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Every review I have seen says Disney+ is a great deal at $6.99 a month. But what if you could get it even cheaper... maybe for free?
The front page of DisneyPlus.com explains the service and has a blue box that says, "Start Free Trial."
You can sign up and check out the service for free for 7 days. Spend some time with Disney+ and if you decide it is not for you, cancel your subscription and you won't pay a dime.
If you need more time to decide, head on over to Verizon. The wireless and internet giant is offering a free first year subscription to Disney+ to its customers who have unlimited wireless service or home internet from Verizon. If you have either, you just sign up no problem; if you don't you can switch to the services and then get the deal.
If you are in the market for a TV, LG is offering free Disney+ to those who purchase certain TV sets. Some get a year of service for free, others six months. You must buy the TV in a certain period, basically between now and early February. There are rules and paperwork, so be sure to read the fine print before buying.
And finally back to the Disney+ website. It says -- and most people understand -- that the service is $6.99 a month. It is... but if you sign up for a year you get two months for free, bringing your cost to less than $6 a month.
You can also bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN+. The total cost 12.99 a month: that is a five dollars a month savings.
Need more information? We have a guide to everything you need to know about Disney+ that explains it all.
Also, as a reminder, Disney is the parent company of KGO Television.
