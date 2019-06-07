Discover Jeff Lynne's ELO

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.
Tickets are available now at Live Nation for the SAP Center show at San Jose on Monday, June 24th.
