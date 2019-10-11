disney+ streaming service

Disney+ 'High School Musical' series sneak peek to air on ABC

BURBANK, Calif. -- "High School Musical" fans will get a sneak peek at the series coming to Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, next month.

The pilot episode of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will air for one night only on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 8, four days before Disney+ launches with the rest of the series.

The show follows a group of 10 drama students and faculty members at East High, where the original "High School Musical" movie was filmed. Over the course of 10 episodes, the characters count down from auditions to opening night of the school's first-ever production of "High School Musical: The Musical" while experiencing budding romance and facing rivalries and faltering friendships.

Disney+ will also offer other original shows and movies including "The Mandalorian," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" and "Lady and the Tramp." Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this television station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisney channelabcdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
PG&E says power restored to 74 percent of customers
Ships arrive in SF Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Bay Area parent avoids prison time in college admissions scandal
Time lapse shows fast-moving Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch area
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
Show More
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns
Milpitas PD looking for 3 store robbers
Briceburg Fire: 4,905 acres, 30 percent contained
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
More TOP STORIES News