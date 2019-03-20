Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official

The Disney family is getting a little bigger.
At 12:02 a.m. EST Wednesday, Disney will officially acquire 21st Century Fox.
It's a $71.3 billion deal that's been in the making since 2017.
The new merger seems to be putting a halt to some projects, like "The New Mutants" and the "Deadpool" movies.
But, it also means that the X-Men may have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
