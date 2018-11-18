STAR WARS

Details released on Disneyland's planned 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions

EMBED </>More Videos

"Star Wars" fans will soon be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon and face off against Kylo Ren in battle.

ORLANDO, Fla. --
"Star Wars" fans will soon be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon and face off against Kylo Ren in battle.

Disney on Saturday announced some details of the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" lands, opening in 2019.

It also announced that composer John Williams, creator of the classic "Star Wars" themes, is writing new music for the "Galaxy's Edge" attractions, and shared a sneak preview.



The two signature attractions of the "lands" now under construction will be "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run," in which guests can take the controls in three different roles, and "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," offering an "epic battle" between the First Order and the Resistance.


The attractions are to open at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World Resort in the fall.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentstar warsdisneyDisney WorlddisneylandAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STAR WARS
New Star Wars animated series to premiere on Disney Channel
Disneyland and Disney World are getting a Star Wars Cantina
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
What Really Matters: May the fourth be with you
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oakland weekend events, indoor edition: Tumbledown House, comedy with Kevin Hart, and TEDxOakland
SF weekend events, indoors edition: Chocolate and local art, international hip-hop dance, & fashion
'Station 19' creator answers questions about winter finale
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 76 in Butte Co. with winds ahead
Camp Fire: Containment rises to 60 percent; 149,500 acres burned
Police notified about body found due to missing 49ers fan
Camp Fire Smoke: How to make N95 mask smaller for infants, kids
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Accuweather Forecast: Hazy conditions with poor air quality
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Bay Area residents search for masks for relief from smoke
Show More
Trump promises change after touring wildfire devastation
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Father of baby allegedly killed at day care by 10-year-old speaks out
Mixed reactions to Pres. Trump's NorCal wildfire tour
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation, visits shooting victims
More News