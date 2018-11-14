ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer for upcoming live-action adaptation

(Walt Disney Studios)

Calling all "Dumbo" fans, the new trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation is here!


The live-action "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

The film is directed by Tim Burton and features a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts.

"Dumbo" hits theaters on March 29, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsdisneytrailers
Related
Disney's live-action 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Quick-thinking OPD officer resuscitates homeless newborn
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border in Tijuana
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Show More
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Gov. Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tour Camp Fire zone
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Stephen Curry likely out for Warriors' next five games and maybe more
Camp Fire: List of people missing in Butte County
More News