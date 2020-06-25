Arts & Entertainment

Disney to transform Splash Mountain to "The Princess and the Frog" theme at California, Florida parks

The Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida will be transformed to align with "The Princess and the Frog" film, Disney officials announced Thursday.

The rides will now center around the characters and theme of the 2009 animated film, including Princess Tiana. The story will pick up after the final kiss in the movie and follows Tianna and Louis and they prepare for their first Mardi Gras performance.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardis Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!" the actress who voices Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, said in a statement.

Though an exact timetable for when construction will start or be completed was not provided, Imagineers have been working on the project since last year, according to Disney's website.

EMBED More News Videos

Disneyland Resort has announced it will delay the reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim.



The news comes one day after officials announced that it will delay the reopening of its Anaheim park and hotels. No new date was given. The Downtown Disney District in Anahiem, however, is set to reopen on July 9.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countyfloridatheme parkdisneydisneylandu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Cruz ends beach closure despite COVID-19 surge
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
COVID-19 updates: Santa Cruz County to reopen beaches
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid COVID-19 surge
Show More
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
2019 death of Black man in police custody receives renewed attention
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
1 dead, employee hospitalized after fight at Lucky supermarket in Antioch
More TOP STORIES News