Arts & Entertainment

Disney World increases cost of annual passes ahead of Star Wars land opening

By ABC7.com staff
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Just ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Orlando, Disney World has increased the cost of its annual park passes.

The Platinum pass went up by $225 to now stand at $1,119 and the Platinum Plus pass went up by $225 to $1,219.

Premier Passport increased by $150 to $2,099.

The new Star Wars-themed land opens in late August in Orlando.

Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier annual passholders will get early access to the attraction.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaticketstheme parkentertainmenttraveldisneysocietymickey mousedisney worldstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News