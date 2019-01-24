Disneyland is making some changes to park infrastructure to prepare for the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.There will be several changes made to the park ahead of the new attraction. The changes, collectively called, Project Stardust, are meant to help ease traffic around the park as very large crowds are expected for the new Star Wars attraction this summer.Project Stardust will include the following:Sleeping Beauty Castle is undergoing another refurbishment through spring. The iconic castle will receive some remodeling along with a new roof.On Main Street, U.S.A., curbs are being enhanced with slow inclines to help improve access when guests first enter. Also, the horse-drawn streetcar track has been replaced in its entirety.Fantasyland will receive reconfigured guest queues for Matterhorn Bobsleds as well as improved guest access for "It's a Small World" and Dumbo the Flying Elephant.Also, Adventureland now has a brand new area that was previously underutilized.Elsewhere in Disneyland, the locations of planters and outdoor vending carts are being adjusted to make room for additional walking space and new, more efficient stroller areas.There also will be more seating in Disneyland than ever before when Project Stardust is complete, the park said.