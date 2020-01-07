disneyland

Disneyland Resort launches discounted ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Looking to visit Disneyland Resort this year? Starting Tuesday, the popular theme-park destination is offering a new deal for Southern Californians.

For a limited time, Southland residents can visit Disneyland and California Adventure for a discounted ticket price of just $67 a day.

Here's how it works: To take advantage of the offer, visitors can buy a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. This particular deal is only for one park, but park-hopper options are also available.

RELATED: Disney holding auditions for performer roles at Disneyland, California Adventure Park

The $67-per-day price is the same for adults and children.

The tickets are available for purchase on disneyland.disney.go.com through May 18.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7 News.

See more stories about Disneyland here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesanaheimticketsdisneydisneylanddeals
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney holding performer auditions for Anaheim parks
DISNEYLAND
Disney holding performer auditions for Anaheim parks
Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
Blending holiday traditions and dishes is the goal of Disney's Festival of Holidays.
Disneyland Resort to debut new attractions in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers back to practice ahead of Vikings game Saturday
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Students return to Dublin High for first time since deadly crash
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
State Senator Wiener tries to save housing bill
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
AccuWeather forecast: Next storm arrives today
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Facebook bans deepfake videos, facial mask warning, top 100 eateries
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Yelp reveals top 100 list of places to eat in the US in 2020
Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
More TOP STORIES News