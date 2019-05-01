Star Wars Land at Disneyland: Reservations and how to get them

Here is what you need to know.

May 2, 2019 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time, specific details on how to make reservations will be available on the Disney Parks Blog and Disneyland.com

You must have a Disney Account to register for a reservation. Make sure to create an account before registration opens at 10a.m.

You can guarantee a reservation to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge by staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels between May 31 and June 23, 2019. One reservation per guest. Valid theme park admission is required. Click here to book your stay or call (714) 520-5060.

Beginning June 24, 2019, a separate reservation for the land will no longer be required.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will not be available during Extra Magic Hour or Magic Morning at Disneyland Park.



Disney FASTPASS service and Disney MaxPass are unavailable for attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open later this year.

