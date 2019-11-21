Arts & Entertainment

'Frozen' fans can experience magic of highly anticipated sequel starting Friday

By and Marsha Jordan
Disney's highly anticipated "Frozen 2" hits big screens across the country on Friday.

ABC7's Janet Davies spoke to Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood about joining the cast of voices in the blockbuster franchise, which includes Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell.

Despite being well-known actors, both Brown and Wood had to complete singing auditions to land their parts.

"You know it's a hot commodity here," Wood said. "They got to hear us all out!"

Brown said it doesn't matter whether you have a name if you can't sing.

Wood added, "We want it to be right. We want it to be magic."

Brown said he first saw "Frozen" with his son.

"We had a wonderful time. He was only 2 at the time. He's 8 now."

Brown said his son enjoys his role in the sequel.

"When he gets to go and we do the red carpet and we go to the premiere and he sees what it all leads up to, then he's like, 'This is cool,'" Brown said.

"Frozen 2" is from Walt Disney Pictures, owned by the same parent company as ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviedisneymovie premiere
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Heartbroken siblings of BART stabbing victim speak out
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
6 injured after van crashes into Dollar Tree store in Vallejo
What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART to find out
Firefighters rescue newborn puppy from drainpipe
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Show More
Fremont school kids talk about diversity in classrooms
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Fans line up to see former Pres. Obama speak in SF
Dublin Unified schools on rally for school safety
BART deadly stabbing suspect due in court today
More TOP STORIES News