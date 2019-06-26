music news

Dixie Chicks working on first album in 13 years

LOS ANGELES -- The Dixie Chicks took the long way around, but they're returning with new music soon after a 13-year hiatus.

The award-winning group's lead singer, Natalie Maines, took to Instagram recently to tease a new album.

Using a baby filter, Maines exclaims "Dixie Chicks!" Bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire then say "Album" and "Coming." Their producer, Jack Antonoff, says "Someday."



Their representative has not responded to an email seeking comment on the upcoming album.

The Dixie Chicks' last album in 2006, "Taking the Long Way," won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

The group received both support and severe backlash in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that they were ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhollywoodmusic news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
Reports: Jay-Z bows out of embattled Woodstock 50
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News