Doc's Clock reunited with neon sign at new Mission Street home

On Tuesday evening, Mission dive bar Doc's Clock was reunited with its signature neon sign in its new location at 2417 Mission St. (at 20th St.)
A crowd gathered in front of the sign to witness it blink for the first time in its new home; on Wednesday evening, it was still shining and visible on the Mission Street corridor.
As we've previously reported, owner Carey Suckow faced an uphill battle in moving the neon installation to the bar's new location after losing the lease on her previous space, at 2575 Mission St.
Despite booting the bar, Suckow's former landlord Leticia Luna fought to keep the sign. But even after that beef was settled, a neighbor opposed to installing it at the new location led to additional delays.
In February, supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised $8,220 to pay for the sign's relocation.
"The community has been very wonderful and supportive, and have helped us raise money to buy and move the sign," Suckow told us in April.
A final statement posted on the campaign page announces that "we've got neon, y'all!"
"We couldn't have done this without every single one of you beautiful humans, so once again, let us extend a humble heartfelt THANK YOU," the statement adds.
According to the San Francisco Neon Historic Sign Network, vintage neon signs across the city have evolved from advertising into art, and often serve as landmarks of the day-to-day human experience within communities.
They can be found in the Tenderloin, in the Castro, in Chinatown or in Cow Hollow. And they can also be seen at other locations in the Mission, such as the 500 Club (500 Guerrero St.) or the New Mission Theater, now the Alamo Drafthouse (2550 Mission St.).
For those interested in learning about the history and preservation of the city's neon, San Francisco Neon offers tours of the neon signs along the Market Street/Mission/Castro corridor. The next one will be held on November 10.
