Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Livermore

Looking for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Livermore.

Here are the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Bumblebee





On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21.

According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

You can catch it at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Set to be released on Friday, January 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that the kid-focused fantasy recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

You can catch it at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman





Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch.

Per the site's critical consensus, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Interested? It's playing at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
