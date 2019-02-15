Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Redwood City

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus states, "'The Favourite' sees director Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The film, cast and crew have received a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations, including best picture, director, actress and supporting actress.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide, called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus: "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by director Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
It's in running for five Academy Awards, including best picture and actor.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a critical approval rating of 73 percent and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
