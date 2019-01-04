Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Richmond

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 25.
The site's critical consensus notes, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on November 21. The site's critical consensus notes, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Simmba
A corrupt police officer enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event which transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a critical approval rating of 60 percent and an audience score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch for fans of Bollywood action flicks.
