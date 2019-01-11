Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around San Jose

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 14: it can also boast five Golden Globe nominations and one win (for Olivia Colman's lead performance).
The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Catch it on the big screen at CineArts @ Santana Row (3088 Olsen Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
This film follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on November 21. The site's critical consensus notes, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch: it scored Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Actor (for Rami Malek's starring performance) at the Golden Globes.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
It's screening at Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
