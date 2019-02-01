Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around San Jose

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director and Olivia Colman for Best Actress, while Weisz and Stone were for Best Supporting Actress.
It's playing at CineArts @ Santana Row (3088 Olsen Drive) through Tuesday, Feb. 5; San Jose Showplace Icon at Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.) and AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes - and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
It's playing at AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) and Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Petta
A hostel warden becomes the target of a dreaded politician and his gangster son, but little do they realize that it is they who should fear him.
With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Petta" is well worth a watch.
You can catch it at Towne 3 Cinemas (1433 The Alameda) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 61 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Rami Malek, who plays Mercury in the film, won Best Actor at the Golden Globes and the film won Best Picture (Drama). It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and Malek was nominated for Best Actor.
Catch it on the big screen at San Jose Showplace Icon at Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.) and AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.