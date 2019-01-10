Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Emeryville

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars." The film recently scored a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Motion Picture, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
You can catch it at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Tuesday, Jan. 15. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 21. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.