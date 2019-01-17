Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around San Mateo

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a Golden Globe statue, a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14.
The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'If Beale Street Could Talk'
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release -- and her work in the film earned Regina King a Best Supporting Actress win at the Golden Globes.
The site's critical consensus notes that, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
It's playing at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Bumblebee'
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21.
Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Aquaman'
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
You can catch it at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.