Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Walnut Creek

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Bring the family to see this Oscar-nominated animated film centered on Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales. He is juggling life as an ordinary high school student and as a new Spider-Man. His life gets even more complicated when Kingpin uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. Soon, other Spideys from across the Spider-Verse begin appearing in Miles' world.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
This must-see film snagged 10 Oscar nominations, including best film and best actress in a leading role. Set in 18th century England, the story follows the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill. That relationship is soon threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, and the two cousins compete to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's screening at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody -- that is until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights. They join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin to take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With a critical approval rating of 87 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release . The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
It's screening at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Catch this sci-fi adventure flick -- a box office smash -- while you can. Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne.
With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Catch it on the big screen at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.