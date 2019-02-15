Don't miss these 5 acclaimed movies screening around Emeryville

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Interested? It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release.
Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has earned plenty of praise.
Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 73 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that the revenge flick "delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. It's been a surprise hit for Warner Bros., grossing over a billion dollars worldwide.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.