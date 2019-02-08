ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Emeryville

By Hoodline
Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Emeryville.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on December 14.

The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture.

You can catch it at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this "Transformers" prequel has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21.

The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the kid-focused fantasy flick has proven a solid option since its release. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

It's screening at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, February 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that the film "delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

You can catch it at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Sunday, Feb. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

On the Basis of Sex



Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg teams up with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

With a critical approval rating of 72 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "On the Basis of Sex" is well worth a watch. The critical consensus notes, "'On the Basis of Sex' is nowhere near as groundbreaking as its real-life subject, but her extraordinary life makes a solid case for itself as an inspirational, well-acted biopic."

It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Wicked' movie musical to fly into theaters Christmas 2021
The very best movies screening in Richmond this week
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Livermore
The 4 best movies screening around Dublin this week
The very best movies screening in Walnut Creek this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after standoff at Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Raiders negotiating to play next season at Coliseum, sources say
Wells Fargo Bank robbed in Pleasanton: Police
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: American Indian Art Show, Hooked on Phonics
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
Oakland students march in support of teachers in labor negotiations
Alameda police search for suspect in student assault at Island High School
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Light to moderate rain lasting through the weekend
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
More News