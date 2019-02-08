Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Emeryville

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture.
You can catch it at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this "Transformers" prequel has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21.
The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With a critical approval rating of 88 percent and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the kid-focused fantasy flick has proven a solid option since its release. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
It's screening at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
Set to be released on Friday, February 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that the film "delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
You can catch it at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Sunday, Feb. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
On the Basis of Sex
Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg teams up with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.
With a critical approval rating of 72 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "On the Basis of Sex" is well worth a watch. The critical consensus notes, "'On the Basis of Sex' is nowhere near as groundbreaking as its real-life subject, but her extraordinary life makes a solid case for itself as an inspirational, well-acted biopic."
It's playing at AMC Bay Street 16 (5614 Bay St., Suite 220) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.